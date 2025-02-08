Assam Rifles DG visits Manipur trouble-torn districts, reviews situation

Imphal, Feb 8 (IANS) Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera along with other senior officials on Saturday visited the trouble-torn districts of Manipur and reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that Lt Gen Lakhera along with Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, and other senior officials visited Sector HQ at Somsai in Ukhrul district and forward Company Operating Base of Tusom to review the operational preparedness.

The top Assam Rifles officials also interacted with the ex-servicemen and Veer Naris. During the visit, the Director General of Assam Rifles received a comprehensive briefing on various operational and administrative aspects from Deputy Inspector General, Brig Sandeep Singh.

Following the briefing, the DG interacted with the troops, ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, engaging in meaningful discussions.

After the interaction, the Assam Rifles chief presented a Commendation Card to C. Hopingson, the Village Headman of Bungpa Khullen for his yeoman service in uplifting the underprivileged of the border villages.

The DG also visited the forward company operating base at Tusom also in the Ukhrul district and assessed its operational readiness. He lauded the troops for their unwavering commitment to border security and their relentless efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles under its ongoing efforts to empower women and enhance community security, organised a Seminar on "Empowerment through Self-Defense" on Saturday at the Community Hall, Sorde village, Kamjong District.

The event was conducted by Riflewomen of Assam Rifles and witnessed the participation of 25 women from the village.

The defence spokesman said that the session focused on the basics of self-defence and its growing importance in today's world. Through practical demonstrations and interactive discussions, the participants were educated on essential self-defence techniques that could be used in real-life situations.

The initiative was highly appreciated by the women folks of Sorde, who expressed gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organizing such a valuable event. They emphasised that self-defence knowledge is a necessity in the modern world, and such programs significantly contribute to their confidence and safety.

Assam Rifles remains committed to fostering a secure and empowered society through its community outreach programs, the spokesman added.

