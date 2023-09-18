Assam college principal found dead in his house

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) The principal of Behali Degree College, Jiban Chandra Nath was found dead in his house on Monday, officials said here.

After locals spotted the body, it was recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem.

A senior police officer told IANS, “According to the preliminary investigation, he fell from the roof of his house and died. However, we can reach any conclusion once we receive the autopsy report.”

The incident happened in the Borgang area in Behali where Nath was living.

The officer further said that his family resides in Tezpur. They were informed about Nath’s unfortunate demise.

Further investigation is underway.

