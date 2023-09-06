Assam CM discusses modernisation of judicial system with Law Minister

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal here on Tuesday.

During his meeting with the Union Minister, Sarma discussed about the modernisation of Assam's judicial system.

"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has paid a courtesy call on Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. There was a detailed discussion on the modernisation of the judicial system of Assam," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Chief Minister also met Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Talking about the meeting, the CMO wrote: "They deliberated on various issues including Assam's new Policy on Semiconductor manufacturing."

On Monday, the Chief Minister met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed about complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the northeastern state.

