Assam Cabinet clears Rs 969 crore investment proposals, closure of plantation corporation

Guwahati, Aug 27 (IANS) In a significant push towards industrial growth and job creation, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan here on Wednesday, approved fresh investment proposals worth nearly Rs 969 crore while also deciding to wind up a state-run plantation corporation.

The Cabinet cleared the closure of the Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Ltd and sanctioned Rs 6 crore towards voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), one-time settlement, and other closure-related costs. On the investment front, the Cabinet approved customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA) 2019 for four major private sector projects across healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing.

Premier Cryogenics Limited is set to invest Rs 125 crore in establishing a high-purity semiconductor-grade gas manufacturing plant at Jagiroad. The plant is expected to generate employment for 200 people and support the state’s emerging electronics and semiconductor ecosystem.

In the hospitality sector, Jonali Construction Private Limited will bring in Rs 182.17 crore for its Marriott Resort and SPA project, creating an estimated 204 jobs.

Similarly, Ambuja Neotia Hotel Ventures Limited has proposed a hotel project worth Rs 360 crore, further strengthening Assam’s tourism and service industry.

Healthcare will receive a major boost with Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited’s Rs 302.65 crore hospital project, promising to enhance medical infrastructure in the state. Together, these four projects represent a cumulative investment of Rs 969 crore and are projected to generate 2,704 direct employment opportunities.

Officials said the approvals underline the government’s focus on attracting private investment and diversifying Assam’s industrial base beyond traditional sectors. By extending tailored incentives, the government expects these projects to act as growth drivers for allied industries, improve service delivery, and create long-term economic opportunities for the state’s youth.

The Cabinet’s decisions on Wednesday reflect a twin strategy — rationalising underperforming state enterprises while unlocking fresh private investments aimed at creating jobs and boosting Assam’s growth trajectory.

