Assam: 2 cadres of militant group KLO killed; 4 held (Ld)

Guwahati, April 24 (IANS) Two cadres of the anti-talks faction of the militant group, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), were killed on Monday in Assam's Kokrajhar district during a joint operation by the police and the CRPF, an official said.

Four members of the group were also apprehended. Those killed have been identified as Abhijit Deka, a native of Udalguri, and Nipun Ray, a resident of Bongaigaon district.

Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General (Law and Order) of the Assam Police, told IANS: "Based on specific input regarding movement and training camp of KLO (KN) cadres in Chakrashila hill and surrounding jungle in the district, a search operation was launched at 4 a.m. by a joint team of Assam Police and CRPF."

During the search operation, two camps detected by the joint team were destroyed. A large amount of IED materials, explosives, wires, and logistical items were seized.

"The ambush team was able to apprehend four cadres who were trying to abscond. At about 12.30 p.m., the operation team noticed a few cadres moving in the jungle area at a distance. They asked them to stop. However, the miscreants fired upon the operation team. In self-defence, the team also retaliated in a controlled manner.

"After the firing ceased, an area search was done, and the team noticed two injured persons. Two pistols were also lying near them. They were immediately shifted to the hospital but the doctors declared them dead," Bhuyan said.

Currently, three sections of KLO are active.

The section led by Jeevan Singha is in peace talks with the Central government.

However, the other two factions are still not ready to come to the table for talks, a senior police officer said.

