Asian political parties reiterate significance of cooperation in enhancing civilisational connectivity, cultural diversity

Phnom Penh, Nov 23 (IANS) Representatives of Asian political parties on Saturday reiterated the significance of global and regional cooperation in enhancing civilisational connectivity, inter-generational solidarity and cultural diversity, said a Phnom Penh statement.

Such cooperation will transform cultural assets into resources for peace and reconciliation, the statement said.

The statement was issued after the third meeting of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which was held in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 49 political parties from 28 countries and regions.

The representatives supported the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in its endeavours to encourage all stakeholders to fulfill their duty of ensuring the identification, protection, and conservation of their cultural and natural heritage by upholding a culture of respect of civilisations as a compass for a human future.

"We emphasised that the Silk Road is millennia-old route of exchanges of trade, culture and religion, as well as dialogue and knowledge between the East and the West that has contributed greatly to the common prosperity of humankind," the statement said.

The representatives recognised the lack of intercultural understanding and interfaith dialogue as root causes of extremism and conflicts, intolerance, discrimination, social tensions and political instability in recent years, and emphasised the importance of a multilateral framework as a mechanism to enhance cultural dialogue in promoting better understanding of civilisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

They recognised that a culture of innovation is best understood as the adoption of novel solutions, practices and processes to address existing problems and emerging challenges, with the ultimate aim of securing peace and promoting sustainable development.

"In this regard, we stressed that digital technology and digitalization can contribute to promoting better appreciation of various civilisations as a foundation of a shared humanity," the statement said.

