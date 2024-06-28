Asian Junior squash: It’s Aadya v Goushika in girls’ U-13 final; Agarwal advances to boys’ U-15 title round

Islamabad, June 28 (IANS) India's second seed Aadya Budhia will take on compatriot Goushika M. in the girls’ under-13 final of the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad on Saturday.

Shiven Agarwal also progressed to the title round in the boys’ U-15 category after the second-seeded Indian put it past fourth-seeded local challenger Nouman Khan 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

Aadya defeated sixth seed Chiu Hau Ching of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 in the last-four stage, while fourth seed Goushika beat Malaysian ninth seed Maisarah Binti Mohd Khairul Nizam 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.

