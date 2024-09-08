Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India begin title defense with 3-0 win against hosts China

Moqi (China), Sep 8 (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team registered a 3-0 victory in their first match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 against hosts China at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Sunday.

Sukhjeet Singh (14‘), Uttam Singh (27‘) and Abhishek (32‘) got on the scoresheet for India. Notably, Gurjot Singh made his debut for India in the match against China.

Defending chamipons India were slow off the blocks while China looked ready, creating an early counter-attack opportunity but an alert Krishan Pathak saw the ball sail wide harmlessly. India pegged China back in the last few minutes of the quarter, registering a few circle entries but no clear chance was made until Jugraj Singh thundered the ball into the shooting circle and Sukhjeet deflected it into the top corner to make it 1-0 for India.

India began controlling the tempo of the game, pushing China into their own half while China were happy to sit back and hunt for an equaliser on the counter. With minutes to go for the halftime break, Uttam Singh doubled the lead for India, slotting away a stray ball into the nets after Raheel’s close-range shot was battered away.

India came out swinging in the third quarter; Manpreet found Abhishek at the top of the circle, who rifled the ball to sound the backboard on the half-turn and make it 3-0 for India.

The last quarter played out in a similar fashion. With 12 minutes left in the game, Gurjot Singh bamboozled the Chinese defence on the left wing and found Abhishek whose reverse shot whisked past the goalpost. China’s second keeper Weihao Wang saved Harmanpreet’s drag flick soon after. China went on to earn a penalty corner with 2 minutes left, forcing keeper Suraj Karkera into his first save of the game. China mounted pressure on India in the dying moments, holding India hostage in their shooting circle but Harmanpreet and company stood tall to see the danger away.

Captain Harmanpreet commended the performance post-match, saying, "I think we played very well. We created some good chances but the best part is that we kept a clean sheet. Some new faces got an opportunity to perform and I think they played very well. It's a good opportunity for them to play with the Asian teams and gel with the senior team. They are skilful and very talented. I wish them the best for the future."

