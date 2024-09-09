Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Hosts China register sensational 4-2 win against Malaysia

Moqi (China), Sep 9 (IANS) Hosts China registered a sensational 4-2 win against Malaysia on day two of the Asian Champions Trophy, here at the Moqi Training Base on Monday. Their spirited performance was led by goals from Jiesheng Gao (9', 32'), Changliang Lin (40') and Jieming Chao (56').

Though it was Malaysia who made a strong start with better ball possession, and circle penetrations, hosts China drew first blood early in the match with Jiesheng Gao scoring a splendid penalty corner in the 9th minute. Rallied by the boisterous home crowd, China played aggressive and attacking hockey. Malaysia were quick to respond with an equaliser in the 14th minute. It was Azrai Abu Kamal who converted the quick-fire goal.

In a quest to regain the lead, China tested the Malaysian defence with disciplined attacking formations in the second quarter. But Malaysian defence held sway, not allowing easy forays into their circle. Meanwhile, Malaysian attackers made as many as eight circle entries and created two solid shots on goal but to no avail.

The second quarter remained goalless, however, China buoyed by the packed home crowd, scored a brilliantly-executed dragflick only two minutes into the third quarter. They came back from the half-time break, determined to snatch the lead back and the tactic worked. On the other hand, Malaysia struggled to convert from the numerous chances they created in the third quarter. China too had chances to score through three PCs they earned but none was successful.

China upped the ante in the third and the fourth quarter. Changliang Lin pulled one in the 40th minute to take the home team's lead to 3-1. Though Malaysia narrowed the lead in the 50th minute through Faizal Saari's penalty corner, taking the score to 3-2, an infringement while trying to stop the Chinese attacker in their circle led to Malaysia conceding a penalty stroke in the 56th minute. This ended Malaysia's hope of a draw as Jieming Chao broke no sweat to convert the goal. This was China's first victory of the tournament.

Elated with the win, China captain Meng Dihao said, "We are very happy with the win. The crowd support was great and we will take confidence from this match into our next game against Korea."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.