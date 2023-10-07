Asian Games: Anahat youngest, Jaggy Shivdasani oldest medalist as India reach 100-medal mark

Hangzhou Oct 7 (IANS) As India reached the 100-medal mark in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, squash player Anahat Singh and bridge stalwart Jaggy Shivdasani made a piece of history of their own.

Anahat at 15 years old, is the youngest Indian to win a medal in Hangzhou while Jaggy Shivdasani, at the ripe old age of 65 became the youngest Indian to win a medal in this edition of the Asian Games.

Anahat, who was born on Mar 13, 2008, was part of the Indian team that bagged a bronze medal in the women's team and mixed doubles events.

Shivdasani, who was born on February 16, 1958, won a silver medal as part of the Indian team that won the Men's team event in bridge.

"Just winning the medal, in general, was really, really good. To get a bronze, that's really good, a big deal at such an age. It does make me slightly happier, but it would have been better if we got gold or silver," said Anahat Singh after claiming the bronze medal in the mixed doubles partnering Abhay Singh.

This is Jaggy's second medal in the Asian Games. He was part of the team that won a bronze medal in 2018 in Indonesia when bridge made its debut at the Games.

Shivdasani said this was an improvement for India from 2018 and therefore they were not disappointed in losing the final.

"You can't be too disappointed. We got a bronze last time (at Jakarta-Palembang 2018), and at the start, if you'd told me we'd get a silver medal, I would have taken it and said ‘Let's not play," he said.

Interestingly, both squash and bridge are not part of the Olympic Games, both the international federations governing both these sports have made multiple attempts to get the status.

Shivdasani said bridge has been approved as an Olympic sport but is waiting for a slot. He said he didn't know whether he would be around if it did make it to the Olympics.

"Apparently, it has been approved as an Olympic sport, but there isn't a slot for it, apparently. I don't know if I'll still be around. But I hope it does become an Olympic sport. That would be great," he added.

Squash has come close to being included in the Olympic Games on a few occasions. Squash narrowly missed being instituted for the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. as golf and rugby sevens were picked.

At the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires, the IOC voted for wrestling instead of squash or baseball/softball.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.