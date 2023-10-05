Asian Games: Abhishek, Ojas, Prathamesh win gold in Compound Men's Team archery

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (IANs) Indian men's compound team of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar South Korean team in the final to clinch the gold at the 19th Asian Games, here on Thursday.

The Indian team toppled South Korean team of Joo Jaehoon, Yang Jaewon and Kim Jongho 235-230 to clinch the top prize in the men’s compound event.

En route to gold medal win, the Indian trio defeated Chinese Taipei 235-224 in the semifinal after registering a 235-221 against Bhutan in the quarterfinal.

Moreover, India is assured of gold and silver medals in the Compound Men's Individual event with World Champion Ojas and compatriot Abhishek set to meet summit clash on Saturday.

Earlier today, the women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal.

More to follow...

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.