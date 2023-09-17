Asia Cup: The way I thought, I executed it and the plan was successful, says Mohammed Siraj

Colombo, Sep 17 (IANS) The alert was for rain and thunderstorms in Colombo, but once rain ceased after delaying proceedings by 40 minutes, Sri Lanka were blown away by a storm unleashed by Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj got massive help and movement from the pitch, making the ball talk both ways and leaving Sri Lanka batters bamboozled to pick a magnificent career-best 6-21 in seven overs, including four scalps in his second over of the game.

"I have been bowling well for a while. The batters were getting beaten for the last two matches, today I found the edges. I just tried to hit the areas. The wicket was seaming for the last two matches, today there was swing so I tried to make the batters play as much as possible."

"Because it was swinging, I thought of putting the ball up to the batters. The way I thought, I executed it and the plan was successful. The pitch was very good, was getting decent swing early, and I felt it was a bit damp," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In a heartfelt gesture, Siraj also dedicated his Player of the Match prize money to the stellar groundstaff in Sri Lanka for working tirelessly amidst multiple rain interruptions in the tournament.

"When the fast bowler's bonding is so good that the pressure is created and we get wickets at the other end, it helps the team. Just wanted to save the boundary, but it didn't happen (on the hat-trick ball). Definitely my best spell. I want to give this cash prize to the groundsmen. They deserve it. If they were not around, this tournament would not have been successful."

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Tournament for his nine wickets.

"The last year and a half has been amazing, I'm enjoying my bowling. In T20 format just focus on the length and not on the wickets, but in ODIs, you can vary your length and try lot more different things."

"Been working on my speed and angles with my coach after my injury. More aggressive and it's coming very nicely. When the fast bowlers bowl like that it's very easy for a spinner to come and bowl."

