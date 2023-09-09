Asia Cup 2023: Venkatesh Prasad slams ACC after reserve day given for India vs Pakistan Super 4s clash

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the decision was made to have a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Super 4s clash on Sunday.

The first match between India and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain and the probability of another heavy spell of rain during their clash on Sunday prompted the organisers to add a reserve day on Monday.

This decision by ACC sparked some controversy, as the other Super four matches haven't been given the same privilege.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood and Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurasingha were unhappy with ACC's unilateral decision to provide a reserve day for the Super 4s match between India and Pakistan.

Prasad, too, lashed out at the ACC. The former pacer said it would be unethical if the rules are different for just two teams.

"If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," wrote Prasad on X.

