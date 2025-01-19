ASEAN members prioritise cooperation, trade to mitigate impact of geopolitical tensions: Malaysian FM

Langkawi, Jan 19 (IANS) Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will close ranks to ensure that trade and economic cooperation among them proceed unhindered in the face of geopolitical tensions and other disruptions, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said here on Sunday.

Members of the grouping are in agreement and share the same position on the need to maintain the grouping's centrality and neutrality and will work toward protecting their interests in the face of conflict, mass displacements, natural disasters, technological revolutions, and economic shocks, Mohamad said at a press briefing following an ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As we chart the course for the region for the next 20 years through the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its strategic plans, ASEAN must consolidate and reinforce its unity, solidarity and centrality," he said.

"ASEAN must also build geoeconomic resilience to prepare at all times for emergencies and be crisis ready," Mohamad said, adding that ASEAN must continue to promote intraregional trade and investment "to shield us from further shocks."

Mohamad said that as chair of the grouping for 2025, Malaysia will prioritize efforts to maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of ASEAN unity and centrality, adding that the grouping is determined not to be drawn into geopolitical tensions but will seek to protect its own interests.

"We also underscored that ASEAN must remain in the driving seat of regional architecture to continue to determine the direction and future of the region and our community," he said.

