Army wives, students, war widows to be empowered through storytelling skills

Jaipur, May 21 (IANS) The Army wives in Rajasthan and their kids will soon be able to narrate tales of valour, sacrifice, local culture, art and experiences as Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Sapta Shakti Command has launched a skill-based three-month-long Media Masterclass Programme.

The programme has been launched in association with Army Public School (APS), Jaipur and Saksham Sanchar Foundation.

The skill-based course that was launched during the summer vacations will be attended by students and Army wives.

“AWWA in association with APS and Saksham Sanchar Foundation, has launched the three month Media masterclass programme in which students and Army wives will be empowered to turn into entrepreneurs, influencers, mediapersons, and so on.

“The idea is to train students to learn stories catering to art, craft, culture, tourism, historical assets and so on. The students have been using mobiles, however, if they learn the art of mobile journalism, they can do wonders.

“The idea is to give them direction for using mobile phones cautiously and for a reason,” said Ravindra Nagar, spokesperson Saksham Sanchar Foundation.

Also, Army wives and war widows can turn into influencers and entrepreneurs at their native place and start earning without having to migrate, he added.

Around 400 students on May 9 attended the career counseling session held in Sapta Shakti Auditorium in which Saksham Sanchar Foundation filtered around 60 students on Monday. In fact, 7 Army wives have also been registered for the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Geetanjali Bahl, Chairperson education, South Western Command said, “Media education by Saksham Sanchar Foundation will help students choose their desired career in multiple fields and build upon skills to shape their future.”

School principal Gayatri Kulshreshtha said, “The National Education Policy has been talking about skills, and skill-based education has become necessary in present times.”

Students will be taught script writing, video making, story writing by veterans from the media field, said Dimple Arora, course coordinator of Saksham Sanchar Foundation.

“In the next phase, we will take this programme to the interiors where war widows and local students will be empowered by teaching them the art of storytelling,” Arora said.

