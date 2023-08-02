Armed clashes continue in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp

Beirut, Aug 2 (IANS) Fresh clashes erupted again in southern Lebanon's Ain Al-Helweh refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a ceasefire reached between rival factions two days ago.

Some sniper bullets and shells crossed the outskirts of the camp into the nearby neighbourhoods in Sidon city, and a "B7" shell exploded near a point where several photographers and media staff were stationed. No injuries were recorded.

Many Lebanese soldiers were deployed in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi on Tuesday stressed that "the Army is carrying out all its duties in this region, as in others, despite all the difficult circumstances".

The armed clashes between members of the Fatah Movement and Islamic militants in the refugee camp broke out on Saturday night, which had resulted in 11 deaths and more than 40 injuries as of Monday.

Clashes between rival Palestinian groups often occur in the Ain Al-Helweh camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.