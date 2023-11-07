Ariel Winter takes 'a bunch of medication' for her mental health

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Ariel Winter, who is best-known for playing Alex Dunphy in 'Modern Family', has shared that she needs to take medication in order to feel mentally well.

During an appearance on the 'Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen' podcast, Ariel shared: "Why am I gonna be out here, like, pretending like I don’t need something? Like, why am I gonna be out here pretending that I can live my life just fine without it when, like, I can’t. And, like, so many people I know can’t either."

Arielhas been attending therapy sessions for a decade, and the actress admits that she's been on a "journey" with her mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress explained: "I started in therapy when I was 15, and I think I got on medication probably when I was, like, 16. And it was a really hard journey to find the right ones. It took a really long time."

Ariel initially agonised about taking different medications. But she's become much more philosophical about the situation over time.

"At first I was like, ‘Wow, I have to take more than one'. I, like, felt weird and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I feel like that pill lady.’ I have my little pill container. But over time, I was like, ‘Whatever, I feel better.’ It is what it is. What, if I have to take a couple together to be the best version of me, that’s fine," she said.

