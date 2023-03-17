Argentina to hold general elections in Oct

Buenos Aires, March 17 (IANS) Argentina will hold the general elections for the 2023-2027 presidential term on October 22, the National Electoral Chamber announced.

Mandatory primary elections are scheduled for August 13, reports Xinhua news agency citing the poll body as saying.

Political parties can present one list of primary candidates and voting is mandatory for citizens.

Primary candidates must obtain at least 1.5 per cent of the total votes in order to be eligible for the October election.

The general election will also choose the vice president, 24 senators, 130 Chamber of Deputies members and 43 Southern Common Market parliamentarians.

In October, a presidential ticket must obtain 45 per cent of the votes, or 40 per cent with a difference of at least 10 percentage points over the second place to win the race.

If necessary, a run-off election between the top two vote-getters will be held on November 19, when a simple majority will determine the winner.

According to the South American country's Constitution, incumbent President Alberto Fernandez is allowed to run for a second term.

