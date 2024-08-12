Area sown under kharif crop increases to over 979 lakh hectares

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The area under kharif crop sowing this year has gone up to 979.9 lakh hectares this year compared to 966.4 hectares in the same period last year due to the better monsoon, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showed on Monday.

The increase of 13,5 lakh hectares in sown area is expected to lead to higher production which in turn would increase the incomes of farmers and also help to keep food inflation in check.

The official figures show that the area under paddy (rice) has increased to 331.78 lakh hectares this year as compared to 318.16 lakh ha during the corresponding period last year.

The area under pulses has been reported at 117.43 lakh hectares as compared to 110.08 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, the area coverage under coarse cereals or millets such as jowar, bajra and ragi has risen to 173.13 lakh hectares from 171.36 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.

There has also been an increase in the area sown under oilseeds to 183.69 lakh hectares compared to 182.17 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.

There has been an increase in the sown area as better monsoon rains have facilitated the sowing in unirrigated areas of the country which account for close to 50 per cent of the country’s farmland.

The agriculture sector is expected to get a further boost as Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman has announced an outlay of Rs 1.52 lakh crore in Budget 2024-25 to increase production and resilience in the agriculture and allied sectors.

The measures unveiled to enhance productivity and resilience in the agriculture sector include Digital Public Infrastructure, ‘atmanirbharta’ for oil seeds and large-scale clusters for vegetable production.

FM Sitharaman said that a strategy is being put in place to achieve ‘atmanirbharta’ for oil seeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower. The Government will strengthen their production, storage and marketing.

The Finance Minister also said that large-scale clusters for vegetable production will be developed closer to major consumption centres. The government will promote Farmer-Producer Organizations, cooperatives and start-ups for vegetable supply chains including for collection, storage, and marketing of the products.

The government also announced higher Minimum Support Prices a month ago for all major crops, delivering on the promise of at least a 50 per cent margin over costs.

