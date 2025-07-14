Archaeologists restoring ninth brick tower of Bakong temple in Cambodia's famed Angkor park

Phnom Penh, July 14 (IANS) Archaeologists have been restoring the ninth dilapidated brick tower of Bakong temple in Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park, the APSARA National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Monday.

Archaeologist Saray Kimhual, head of the ANA's Rolous Conservation Team, said the condition of the ninth tower suffered significant damage to its structure, including cracked foundations and walls, which posed a considerable risk to visitors.

"The tower has suffered extensive deterioration, with its walls split into four large sections," he said. "Factors contributing to this decay include age, environmental exposure, and the effects of climate change."

Kimhual said that to address these issues, experts are focusing on reinforcing the western and northern walls, as well as the interior structure with steel supports, reported Xinhua news agency.

He said the restoration process includes repairing the foundation and walls that have become cracked and decayed.

"Damaged bricks are being replaced with high-quality new bricks capable of providing adequate support for the structure," he said. "As of now, the restoration work is approximately 35 percent complete."

Kimhual said the restoration work commenced in May 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Built in the late ninth century by King Indravarman I, the Bakong temple, made of sandstone and laterite, was the first major mountain temple built in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province.

The Bakong temple complex is home to a total of 22 brick towers, many of which are in varying states of disrepair, the ANA said.

"The ANA is committed to maintaining and preserving these sites to protect national heritage for future generations," it said. "To date, the experts have successfully restored seven brick towers, along with a sandstone wall, a lion statue, an elephant statue, boundary stones, and the eastern entrance."

