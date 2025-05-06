Arab League condemns attacks on Port Sudan

Cairo, May 6 (IANS) The Arab League (AL) condemned reported drone attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sudan's Port Sudan, warning such actions risk undermining the stability of the country and the wider region.

Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Monday denounced Sunday's strikes, stating they negatively impacted civilians and the critical flow of humanitarian aid through the Red Sea city.

"The insistence on undermining Sudanese state institutions, facilities, and infrastructure not only affects Sudan's future, unity, and territorial integrity but also strongly threatens regional peace and stability," Aboul-Gheit said in a statement released by the AL, headquartered in Cairo.

He urged "full and immediate compliance" with ceasefire commitments, referencing the Jeddah platform talks mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, as well as relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The condemnation followed the Sudanese army's announcement on Sunday that RSF drones had targeted a military airbase, a cargo warehouse, and civilian facilities in Port Sudan, reports Xinhua news agency.

This marked the first time attacks attributed to the RSF have reached the coastal city since the conflict erupted.

Reports indicated flight operations at Port Sudan's international airport were disrupted following the incident.

Since fighting drove the government from Khartoum early in the conflict, Port Sudan has served as Sudan's administrative centre, hosting ministries and diplomatic missions since May 2023. Its airport has been the main hub for international travel and aid delivery.

The RSF has recently intensified drone attacks on military sites and infrastructure in areas controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), according to observers.

The conflict between the SAF and RSF broke out in mid-April 2023, devastating Khartoum and other regions. The war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, displaced millions, and created a severe humanitarian crisis.

