Apartment fire kills 3 in Japan

Tokyo, Sep 12 (IANS) Three people were reported to have died after a fire struck a two-story apartment complex in west Japan's Okayama city, according to local police.

The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. local time on Monday, and the local firefighting department rushed to the apartment in the northern district of Okayama, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 17 fire trucks were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which was eventually extinguished after approximately two hours of intense efforts.

Three bodies were discovered in the burnout of a ground-floor apartment covering 47 square meters, which was believed to be the centre of the fire, according to local authorities.

No other injuries were reported among the residents of the building, which is nestled in a densely populated residential area approximately 1.3 km from JR Okayama Station.

According to the local fire department, it received an emergency call stating that someone on the first floor set fire to the entrance, and the police will also further investigate to establish the cause of the blaze.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.