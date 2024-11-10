Another arrest made in connection with Brampton Hindu temple attack

Brampton, Nov 10 (IANS) The Canadian Police have announced another arrest in connection with a violent incident that took place during a protest at a Hindu temple in Brampton on November 3.

"Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged another individual involved in the violent demonstration at a Brampton Mandir," according to an official statement from Peel Region Police on Saturday.

The statement further mentioned that on November 3, Peel Regional Police responded to a confrontation at the Mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton, which escalated into physical assaults as tensions rose between opposing demonstrators.

"One of the individuals has since been identified as 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton. On November 8, he was arrested and charged with 'Assault with a Weapon'. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date," the statement further read.

According to the police, a Strategic Investigative Team dedicated to investigating incidents of criminality during the November 3 and 4 incidents has since been formed.

"We would like to remind the public that complex investigations such as these take time and that individuals are arrested as they are identified and in no specific order, the statement added.

Last week, the Peel Regional Police arrested four people and a police officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton last week, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.

In a news statement, the police said officers were called to an unnamed place of worship near The Gore Road in Brampton in response to a "trespassing complaint by a group of protestors".

Recently, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has cancelled several consular camps, initially planned to issue life certificates to Indian pensioners, due to security agencies' "inability to provide minimum protection" amid recent violence by Khalistani extremists.

On November 4, India voiced its concern about the safety of its nationals in Canada following these incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Canada, warning that such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats," PM Modi posted in a strongly-worded post on X.

"Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," he added while strongly batting in support of Indians in Canada.

