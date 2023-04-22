Ankita makes India proud with three medal haul at World Transplant Games

Perth, April 22 (IANS) India's Ankita Shrivastava bagged three medals at the World Transplant Games 2023, here.

The 29-year-old athlete's impressive performance has earned her a gold medal in the Long Jump event with a jump of 3.06 meters, and two silver medals in the 3,000-meter Racewalk (power walk) for women and the Shot-Put event, with a throw of 28.31 meters.

The World Transplant Games is a prestigious international sporting event held by the Olympics Association. The Games are open to those who have received heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas, stem cells, and bone marrow transplants.

This year the Games brought together 3,000 transplant athletes, along with their families and supporters, to celebrate the ultimate gift of life. The event saw participants from across the globe competing fiercely.

Ankita performed exceptionally well and managed to secure a spot in the top three in all three events that she took part in.

Her journey to the World Transplant Games has not been easy. She has unflinchingly overcome gigantic challenges including physical and emotional barriers to get to where she is today. It all began in 2007 when her mother was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, which eventually led to liver failure.

Despite being on a waitlist for a donor, the list was too long, and Ankita, whose blood group matched her mother's, decided to donate 74 per cent of her liver to save her mother's life.

Sadly, Ankita's mother passed away due to multi-organ failure just a few months after the transplant. However, instead of letting the setback hold her back, she bounced back with grit and determination, and today, she is one of the most promising live liver donor athletes in the country.

Ankita's dedication and perseverance have been instrumental in her success, and she credits her friends and family for their unwavering support.

Speaking about her achievement, Ankita said: "I am overwhelmed and grateful for this opportunity to represent India at the World Transplant Games. This victory is a testament to the fact that nothing is impossible if you have the willpower and dedication to achieve your goals.

"While pursuing MBA from an Ivy League and running a business, I thought it was impractical of me to believe that I could repeat 2019's record, but if you put your heart into something and refuse to give up, anything is possible. I want to be one who doesn't choose between opportunities and am glad I was able to do justice to all with unlimited discipline and dedication."

