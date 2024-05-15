Anjum, Aishwary top qualifications of third 50m rifle 3P Olympic Selection Trial

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, came out on top of the women's and men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) Olympic Selection Trial (OST) T3 qualification round, respectively, here at the M P State Shooting Academy (MPSSA) ranges on Wednesday.

After the customary 20-shots successively in the Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions, Anjum shot a score of 592/600, her highest of the OSTs so far, while Aishwary shot yet another quality score of 590 to top the five-man field.

The duo come back along with their four other competitors on Thursday morning for the finals of the event, where crucial podium points are up for grabs in what is building up to be a fight to the finish.

India number one and finals world record holder Sift Kaur Samra came in second with a score of 589 in the women’s 3P, while three others, Ashi Chouksey, Nishchal and Shriyanka Sadangi, logged identical totals of 585.

In the men’s 3P, Swapnil Kusale extended a good trials run with a score of 587 to come in second behind Aishwary, while Akhil Sheoran’s 584 for a third place finish, his worst of the three trials so far. Chain Singh and Niraj Kumar were fourth and fifth with scores of 583 each.

Besides the 3P OST T3 finals, Thursday also has on schedule the qualification rounds of the men’s and women’s 10m Air Pistol OST T3 matches.

