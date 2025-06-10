YS Jagan Roars: Chandrababu's Diversion Politics Won't Work, Condemns Kommineni Arrest, Attacks on Sakshi Media

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and the organized attacks on Sakshi media offices across the state, calling it a deliberate and orchestrated assault on democracy.

In a statement posted on X, YS Jagan said that Chandrababu Naidu is twisting and misrepresenting words that Kommineni never said, to falsely implicate him and justify an unlawful arrest. As part of a pre-planned conspiracy, TDP-led mobs have vandalized Sakshi media offices in several districts under the guise of protecting women's dignity. "This is nothing but political vendetta masked as concern for women," Jagan stated.

Referring to past controversial remarks by Chandrababu himself and his brother-in-law, Jagan questioned their moral standing. "You once asked whether a daughter-in-law prefers her mother-in-law over her husband. Your brother-in-law even said that when you see a girl, you should either kiss or make her pregnant. These are your standards when it comes to respecting women," Jagan asserted.

Jagan accused Chandrababu of utterly failing to provide safety and justice to women and girls since returning to power. He highlighted the tragic case of Tanmayi, an intermediate student from Anantapur who went missing and was later found brutally murdered, with no swift action taken by authorities. He also pointed to the horrifying case in Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, where a ninth-grade girl was blackmailed and raped by 14 men for six months, yet police failed to act on her complaint, attributing it to fear tactics and negligence.

"In just one year of TDP rule, 188 women and girls were raped, and 15 of them were murdered post-assault. Hundreds of cases of harassment and violence have gone unpunished," Jagan stated, describing it as a complete breakdown of law and order.

He also charged that the TDP regime has destroyed education, healthcare, agriculture, and public safety. "You gave fake promises like ‘Super Six’ and ‘Super Seven’ to win votes, but once in power, you betrayed every single promise. People now see you as a failed, corrupt, and incompetent Chief Minister."

YS Jagan concluded by stating that to escape accountability, Chandrababu is employing fake news factories and media manipulation to spread lies and divert attention. "Your diversion politics won’t work forever, Chandrababu. People are watching, and they will hold you accountable."