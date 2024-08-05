YS Jagan Alleges Threat to Life, Moves High Court Against AP Government

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minster and YSRCP Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding his personal security. In his petition, he requested the court to issue orders to continue the security previously provided to him. He also brought to the court's attention that the coalition government had unilaterally removed his security.

