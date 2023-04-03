SSC Public Exams 2023: Class X Exams Begin in Telugu States

Hyderabad: The SSC public exams 2023 commenced in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states on Monday. Students were seen entering the examination centres in both the Telugu states early this morning.

Over 6.64 lakh students are appearing for the class X exams in Andhra Pradesh while in Telangana as many as 4,94,620 students have registered for the board exams.

In Andhra Pradesh, the exams will take place from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. However, the exam duration for the First Language Paper - II and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.45 am. The exams are being conducted in 3,349 centres across the state. The exams will conclude on April 18. The School Education Department will begin the process of evaluation of answer sheets from April 19 onwards.

In Telangana, the class X exam papers have been reduced from 11 to six this year. To prevent malpractice, the TS BSE (Telangana State Board of Secondary Education) has deployed 144 flying squads who will be monitoring a total of 2,652 centres across the state. The exams will conclude on April 13.

