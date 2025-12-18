Biggest Scam in TTD History: YSRCP Alleges Land Transfers to Oberoi

Senior YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy has levelled serious allegations against the NDA coalition government, accusing it of conspiring to hand over prime Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) land to luxury hospitality major Oberoi Hotels under the guise of tourism development.

Land worth over Rs 3,000 crore allegedly exchanged for Rs 18 crore property

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Karunakar Reddy claimed that over 20 acres of valuable TTD land near Alipiri — valued at over Rs 460 crore as per registration records and estimated to exceed Rs 3,000 crore in open market value — was exchanged for land belonging to the tourism department worth barely Rs 18 crore.

He termed the transaction “the biggest scam in TTD history”, alleging that the land transfer amounted to “looting of Lord Venkateswara’s property”.

“Deal lacked transparency”

The YSRCP leader alleged that the registrations were executed discreetly, without public disclosure or institutional transparency, “raising serious concerns over intent and legality”.

He further claimed that the government provided major concessions to the Oberoi Group, including exemption of around Rs 2 crore in building fund charges and waiver of nearly Rs 26 crore in stamp duty and lease-related fees.

Protected temple land allegedly violated

Recalling a government order issued on June 2, 2007, during the tenure of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Karunakar Reddy said the seven sacred Tirumala hills, including the disputed land parcel, were accorded legal protection.

Handing over such protected temple property to a private five-star hospitality chain was “illegal, immoral, and unprecedented”, he asserted, adding that TTD received no tangible benefit from the deal.

Questions construction approvals, seeks cancellation

Karunakar Reddy questioned how construction permissions were issued without forest clearances, despite the presence of red sandalwood trees, and dismissed claims that a 100-room hotel required nearly 20 acres of land on sacred hills.

He criticised the silence of seers and religious leaders, urging them to oppose what he described as “systemic plunder” of TTD assets.

Holding Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh responsible for the alleged irregularities, the YSRCP leader demanded immediate cancellation of the land exchange and urged devotees to safeguard temple properties.

There was no official response from the ruling TDP at the time of publication.