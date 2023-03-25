AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government will not increase the power tariffs for the 2023-24 financial year. Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy announced the electricity tariff details for the financial year 2023-24. He also assured that there will be no burden of a hike in electricity charges for consumers or for any sector this year.

APERC Chairman also said that free electricity for farmers and a subsidy of 200 units for SCs and STs will be provided. The government will also bear electricity subsidies for Nayee Brahmins and Aqua sector, he said. A total of Rs. 10,135 crores will be borne by the government. He welcomed the decision of the AP government which has come forward to bear the charges. He said that the charges are being increased only on the issue of energy-intensive industries.

