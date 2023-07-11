Andhra CEO Meets Deputy Election Commissioner in New Delhi 

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday met with the senior official of Election Commission of India (ECI). The meeting of Meena with the Deputy Election Commissioner lasted for about 3 hours. The EC officials learnt to have discussed Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Rolls in the meeting.

The Chief Electoral Officer is expected to meet the leaders of Andhra Pradesh political parties on July 20. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every house in the Telugu state to verify the voter ID cards. They would make new voter entries and remove the names of the deceased voters from the electoral rolls. The political parties may appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) during the official field verification.

The officials of the Election Commission of India will hold a meeting to discuss the preparation of electoral rolls from August 2-3. The officials will also discuss the appointment of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in the meeting.

