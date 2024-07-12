Andhra police registers FIR for barbaric killing of hen

Visakhapatnam, July 12 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Police have booked a case for the barbaric killing of a hen by biting off its head by a dancer during a performance.

The police in Anakapalli district registered the case on a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

After learning about a video showing a person deliberately killing a hen by biting off the bird’s head using his teeth during a dance performance in full public view, PETA India worked with senior police officials to get a First Information Report (FIR) registered.

The FIR has been registered under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) r/w 34 (Criminal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1) (a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and the organisers.

The disturbing incident, witnessed by children in the audience, was filmed and posted on social media under the guise of entertainment, the organisation said.

"Those who abuse animals are often shown to have no regard for human life, either. For the sake of everyone's safety, it is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this," said PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan.

He commended Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K. V. Murali Krishna for directing the registration of the FIR and sending the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.

PETA India recommends that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance. Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans.

