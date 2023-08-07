Amit Shah reviews BJP's preparedness for MP Assembly polls

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the party's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah in this regard held at a meeting at his residence here, which was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party's state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, state president V.D. Sharma and other senior leaders, sources said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the state president submitted a report to Shah about the works undertaken by the party in the election-bound state besides apprising what they will do in the coming months, sources said.

Sources added that they also discussed about the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year. The ruling BJP is hopeful that it will retain the power while Opposition Congress has exuded confidence that it will oust the ruling dispensation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.