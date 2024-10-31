Amit Shah performs darshan & puja at Gujarat’s Lord Swaminarayan temple

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday performed darshan and puja at the famed Lord Swaminarayan temple in Gujarat’s Salangpur area.

“Jai Sri Swaminarayan. At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple located in Salangpur (Gujarat) performed darshan and puja and prayed to Lord Swaminarayan for the prosperity of the countrymen. Coming here today felt a wonderful energy and a sense of inner satisfaction,” the Home Minister wrote on X.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony.

“After visiting BAPS Swaminarayan temple, I prayed to Lord Swaminarayan for everyone’s welfare,” the Home Minister added.

An official of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said that they promote peace at home amongst family members.

“We organize a number of activities that help foster a cohesive family unit, including weekly Satsang sabha, Ghar sabha,” the official said.

He added that to reinforce Bhagwan Swaminarayan's teachings to live a spiritually charged and morally pure life, followers of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha regularly attend weekly sabhas and participate in ghar sabha.

“Weekly satsang sabha and ghar sabha provide a practical escape from the fast-paced, materialistic environment in which we live. Moreover, Daily Personal satsang, family assemblies (GHAR SABHA) offers a daily dose of spirituality in an online format,” he added.

He said that all the activities in the complex are monitored and recorded by video surveillance.

In 2016, in the presence of Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj, hundreds of thousands of devotees visited Sarangpur to celebrate a hundred years of its completion.

As per the legends, Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami departs his mortal body at 6 pm. His final cremation rights are performed at the location of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Smruti Mandir.

