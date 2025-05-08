American prelate Robert Prevost elected New Pope (Lead)

Rome, May 8 (IANS) American prelate Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new Pope on Thursday.

The Chicago-born Prevost, 69, a member of the Augustinian order and who had served extensively in Peru, was Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023. He was appointed to the posts by Pope Francis, who elevated him as a Cardinal.

He will take the pontifical name of Leo XIV.

Significantly, he is the second successive Pope from the Americas after the Argentinian-born Pope Francis.

There was eager wait to find who was the new Pope would be, as trademark white smoke billowed out of the chimney high above St Peter's Square in the evening to signify the conclave of the Cardinals had selected the successor to Pope Francis, who passed away last month.

Joy erupted among the clergy and laity awaiting a decision, and all eyes were on the balcony, awaiting the first appearance of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Addressing the cheering crowd in Italian, the new Pope said: "Peace be with all of you."

"Brothers and sisters dearest, this is the first greeting of Christ resurrected. I would like to offer a greeting of peace to reach your families, all of you, wherever you are. May peace be with you," he said, the BBC reported.

The 133 cardinals making up this conclave, taking place in the Sistine Chapel, had reassembled after a lunch break following this morning's inconclusive ballots.

A new pope requires a two-thirds majority - which translates to 89 votes in this conclave. The average length of time for the last few conclaves was three days and seven ballots, as per the BBC.

