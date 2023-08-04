American Center hosts exhibition - 'Interrogations and Ideologies: A Quest for Equality' 

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The American Center in the national capital is hosting an art exhibition titled 'Interrogations and Ideologies: A Quest for Equality' (till August 7) which brings together artists Savi Sawarkar and Poonam Grover, who have used different installations as an expression of social equality and justice.

Curated by Prof. Y.S. Alone, the exhibition highlights the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and questions social prejudices and discrimination.

The art displays the social fabric of marginalized communities, which speaks of the shared vision of the US and India.

Ambedkarian aesthetics seeks to subvert the narrative of the status quo, calling for the dismantling of deeply ingrained inhibitions nurtured over time.

Drawing inspiration from historical trajectories, both ancient and modern, the exhibition presents a vivid exploration of contradictions that have shaped lives, including those of artistic creations.

It serves as a constant engagement to break free from the shackles of 'protected ignorance'.

The exhibition also highlights the intriguing realm of performance art, an innovative genre where artwork is brought to life through actions performed by the artist or other participants.

Witnessed live or through documentation, these artistic actions integrate time, space, body, and the artist's presence, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

Transcending traditional fine art contexts, the exhibition offers an interdisciplinary mode that breaks the boundaries of art galleries and museums. The performances can unfold in any setting, be it a street, an unconventional space, or during any period.

