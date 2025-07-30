Amarnath Yatra 2025: Number of pilgrims likely to cross four lakh mark

Srinagar, July 30 (IANS) With over 3.93 lakh devotees having ‘darshan’ so far during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the figure is likely to cross four lakh within the next two days.

On Wednesday, another batch of 1,339 Yatris left for the Valley from Jammu. The first escorted convoy of 16 vehicles carrying 328 Yatris left at 3.28 a.m. for Baltal base camp, while the second escorted convoy of 42 vehicles carrying 1,017 Yatris left at 3.48 a.m. for Pahalgam base camp.

In addition to this, many devotees are arriving directly for the Yatra, who avail of on-the-spot registration to undertake the journey to the two base camps.

Registration is available at both the base camps for those arriving directly. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the affairs of the Yatra, has been facilitating the pilgrims to undertake the pilgrimage without facing hardships.

On the Nag Panchami occasion on Tuesday, ‘Chhari Pujan’ was performed at the Amareshwar Temple inside the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar. The prayer was led by the sole custodian of Lord Shiva’s holy mace (Chhari Mubarak), Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, accompanied by Sadhus from across the country. It is the journey of the Chhari Mubarak that determines the landmarks of the Amarnath Yatra. It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

The Yatra involves high altitude trek in the Himalayas as the cave shrine is situated 3888 metres above sea level.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The Yatra this year is being held under tight security watch following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Due to security reasons, no helicopter services are available to the Yatris this year. A heavy ring of multi-tier security comprising the Army, the BSF, SSB, CRPF and the J&K Police has been deployed to secure the Yatra.

The Army has deployed 8,000 specially trained commandos to augment the existing number of security men deployed on Yatra duties.

