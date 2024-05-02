Allu Arjun promises to teach 'Pushpa Pushpa' step to David Warner

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming cinematic juggernaut, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', has made a promise to Australian cricketer David Warner.

Recently, the song 'Pushpa Pushpa' from the film was released, featuring Allu pulling off a hook step that has captured the audience's fancy.

David, being a fan of Indian cinema and culture, couldn't help but express his delight at the hook step.

The cricketer is known for dancing in the middle of matches, entertaining spectators in the stadium when he's generally placed on the boundary.

Taking to the comments section of the post where Allu shared the song, David wrote: "Oh dear, how good is this. Now I've got some work to do @alluarjunonline."

Allu responded to the cricketer, assuring him of teaching him the hook step.

The actor wrote: "It's easy. I will show you when we meet."

Despite Warner's move from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals team in the IPL, he remains a Telugu bidda at heart.

