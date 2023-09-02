Alleged conman Sukesh accuses jail officials of extortion, seeks investigation

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail here, has filed a complaint against Assistant Superintendent Kishan Mohan and Assistant Superintendent Pradeep Sharma, accusing them of indulging in corruption in Delhi's prison.

In his letter addressed to the Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Delhi Police, Chandrashekhar has claimed that while he was lodged at Tihar's Jail-1, he was extorted for Rs 12 lakh as jail protection money. This sum was reportedly delivered by his staff outside Kadambori Restaurant in Hari Nagar.

The inmate further alleged that Assistant Superintendent Mohan, who is now posted at Jail-11, Mandoli, is pressuring him to pay additional funds.

Despite multiple complaints made to the Superintendent of the jail, no action has been taken, leading Chandrashekhar to inform that the officer has been extorting significant amounts from various inmates on a monthly basis.

Additionally, Assistant Superintendent Sharma, who is also posted at Jail-11, Mandoli, had previously extorted Rs. 7.50 lakh, Chandrashekhar has alleged.

The inmate has accused both officers of collectively making and extorting more than 15-20 lakh monthly from various inmates.

Chandrashekhar has claimed that both officers own properties in Gurgaon and Alwar worth crores, allegedly acquired through corrupt practices. He has pointed out that Sharma was previously arrested for corruption but had rejoined duty and continued these practices.

"I humbly request to file a complaint on this application basis, on both the said officials, have received/extorted amount together of Rs 19.50 lakh from me and continue to pressure me to pay more," Chandrashekhar has alleged.

The inmate has urged authorities to initiate a detailed investigation into Mohan and Sharma for corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chandrashekhar has pledged to provide evidence, including screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between the officers and his staff coordinating the delivery of extorted amounts.

He has expressed his full cooperation with the investigation, pledging to provide all factual events and evidence to support his claims.

