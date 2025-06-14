All schools in Rajkot to remain closed today in mourning for former CM Vijay Rupani

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a mark of respect and mourning, all government and private schools across Rajkot district will remain closed on Saturday, following the tragic death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The announcement was made late on Friday evening by the Rajkot district administration, which also urged educational institutions to observe a two-minute silence in remembrance of the departed leader.

Rupani, 68, lost his life in Thursday’s devastating Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad. He was one of the 241 passengers aboard Air India Flight AI-171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

The untimely demise of the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has sent shockwaves through Gujarat’s political and social landscape. A veteran politician, Rupani began his political journey in Rajkot and served as an MLA from the region for several terms. He was also Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021, a period marked by key development projects and administrative reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site on Friday and later met with injured survivors being treated at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital.

In a deeply emotional gesture, the Prime Minister also visited Rupani’s grieving family at the GujSail building near the airport and offered his heartfelt condolences.

“It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I've known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times,” the Prime Minister shared on social media platform X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday termed the Ahmedabad plane crash as a “tragedy beyond words" while lauding the state’s rapid and compassionate response under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, in a post on X, CM Patel said Gujarat stood “with courage and empathy” beside the affected families in their darkest hour.

Minutes after the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI-171 on June 12, response teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, RAF, Police, and Fire Services were swiftly mobilised. Over 600 fire personnel and more than 100 ambulances were deployed for immediate medical evacuation.

The CM said that a special green corridor ensured injured passengers were transported to hospitals without delay. Specialised medical teams, DNA experts, senior IAS officers, counsellors, and SEOC units were dispatched to support rescue, identification, and emotional care operations.

Civil Hospital and SEOC control rooms continue to operate 24×7, coordinating assistance and communication with victims’ families.

The tragic crash has led to a nationwide outpouring of grief, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum and the public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.