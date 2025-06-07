All-rounder Tryon wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for May 2025

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon has been adjudged as the winner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Player of the Month award for May 2025. Chloe beat out stiff competition from West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews and India batter Jemimah Rodrigues to secure the monthly award.

Though South Africa didn’t enter the final of the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, Chloe had a productive month. Though South Africa had a 23-run loss to eventual champions India, Chloe was in fine nick to hit 67 off 43 balls, comprising four boundaries and five sixes, apart from recording figures of 1-46 and taking the prized wicket of Smriti Mandhana.

But Chloe saved her best for last as she was at her dominant best for South Africa in their final tri-series game against hosts Sri Lanka. Batting first, Chloe smashed 74 off 51 deliveries, including four fours and five sixes, as South Africa posted a huge 315.

Chloe would follow it up by picking her maiden five-wicket-haul – 5-34 off her eight overs as she tore through the Sri Lanka batting order, including taking a stunning hat-trick and guiding South Africa to a 76-run victory at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

“I am really happy with my five-wicket effort and the hat-trick. I was pretty tired most of the time, but I’m happy to have achieved that. You always want to add those milestones to your memories as a cricketer.”

“I’m glad I finally got to tick that off my list. It’s still a bit of a blur, to be honest. I think the team carried me throughout that day. I was a little bit sick, so that didn’t really help much. But everything came together, and I’m just really happy that I could perform and help the team win,” said Chloe in an ICC statement.

The all-rounder is now aiming to build on a consistent set of performances from Sri Lanka when South Africa go on a white-ball tour of the West Indies, starting later this month, and later play the 2025 ODI World Cup in India.

“I probably didn’t expect this award, but I see it as a great achievement. I’ve been trying to find consistency for a while, so I’m happy that it finally came together in Sri Lanka. Hopefully, I can build on those performances and help the team through the big year ahead. We’ve got a World Cup at the end of the year, so I’m hoping to continue being consistent for the team,” she concluded.

