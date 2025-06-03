All-party delegation successfully concludes Spain visit reaffirming India’s stand against terrorism

Madrid, June 3 (IANS) The all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi successfully concluded its visit to Spain in the early hours of Tuesday, conveying India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

"The visit of All-Party Parliamentary Delegation to Spain was successful in effectively conveying India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism to government leaders, lawmakers, civil society and the Indian diaspora- strengthening bilateral ties and mutual understanding," the Indian Embassy in Spain posted on X.

Before concluding their visit, the delegation met with intellectuals, academicians, think tank representatives, and civil society members. During the meeting, members of the foundation expressed their support for India’s efforts and discussed strategies to combat terrorism.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with intellectuals, academicians, think tanks and civil society representatives at a discussion hosted by @Spain_India. During the meeting, they reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to global peace. Members of the foundation expressed staunch support for India’s efforts and discussed strategies to combat terrorism," the Indian embassy in Madrid wrote in a post on X.

The delegation also includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.), RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation interacted with the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT), an organisation in Spain that was established in 1981 to support those affected by terrorist barbarity, sharing with them India's experience in confronting cross-border threats and reaffirming a shared resolve to build a safer and more compassionate world.

Having more than 4,800 members, the AVT deals with those people who are directly affected by terrorism, including those who have not received any compensation.

Part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, the delegation completed its visit to Spain. This followed successful engagements in Latvia, Greece, Slovenia, and Russia, reaffirming India's strong commitment to combating terrorism.

With the Spain visit, the delegation led by Kanimozhi has concluded its international outreach exercise. This delegation had embarked on its visit on May 22 and met various leaders and organisations in five countries. The delegation will be returning to Delhi now.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.