Al-Sisi, Blinken discuss Gaza conflict in Cairo talks

Cairo, March 22 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza, the Egyptian presidency said.

The talks, which included Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel, focused on the war in Gaza and efforts to mediate a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, according to the presidency's statement released on Thursday.

Al-Sisi emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire, citing a humanitarian crisis and famine in the besieged coastal territory that threatens civilian lives, particularly in the city of Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million Palestinian refugees are seeking sanctuary, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The besieged seaside enclave and its residents have been exposed to a humanitarian catastrophe and famine that threaten the lives of innocent civilians," al-Sisi said, warning against the serious repercussions of any military operation in Rafah.

The President called for immediate action to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and reaffirmed the necessity of pursuing a political solution to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Blinken commended Egypt's role in promoting peace and expressed Washington's desire for continued coordination with Cairo to enhance regional stability and security.

Both parties agreed on the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza and opposed any form of Palestinian displacement, the statement concluded.

Blinken's visit to Cairo follows his trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where discussions centered on advancing a Gaza ceasefire, securing the release of captives, and bolstering international humanitarian efforts, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

