Akhilesh's minor fan fails to meet him for 7th time

Lucknow, March 29 (IANS) For the seventh time, he ran away from home and was found in Lucknow.

The minor boy from Azamgarh, keeps running away from home to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. He claims to be a fan of the SP leader and says that the security personnel have prevented him from meeting Akhilesh.

The boy has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and his family has been informed.

Childline coordinator Vivek Sharma said: "It was not hard to find the boy as he has a history of running away from home for Akhilesh Yadav. He has done this around seven times. The boy first ran away from his home when he was just 10 years old. He has chased Akhilesh to far-off cities like Delhi and Mumbai."

When the boy went missing on March 26, his parents contacted the Childline and told the officials about his history of running away from home.

Soon after the distress call, which was received at 8.30 pm, four Childline workers were deployed in the area around Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg.

Personnel were also deployed at Bandariya Bagh, Dilkusha Marg, and Hazratganj to trace the boy.

"We were unable to locate him the first night. However, a street vendor at Vikramaditya Marg did tell us that he might have seen a similar looking boy in the area. The next day, our workers went out looking for him again, and were called by a chaat stall owner, who informed that he spotted the boy on the road again," added Sharma.

Finally, the Childline workers were able to spot the boy on the street outside the SP office in Vikramaditya Marg. He was donning an SP cap and had a stole wrapped around his neck.

On being questioned, the boy revealed that he tried to enter into Yadav's residence but was turned away by his security guards.

The CWC has ordered that the boy should be lodged at the government children's shelter home for boys at Mohan Road until his parents arrive from Azamgarh to take him back home.

The boy is also being counselled.

