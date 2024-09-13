AIIMS Bhopal use chest wall reconstruction technique to treat child suffering from rib cancer

Bhopal, Sep 13 (IANS) A team of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhopal performed a complex and life-saving surgery on an eight-year-old child suffering from rib cancer.

Initially, the doctors applied chemotherapy to kill growing cells, however, the child’s condition was worsening and the cancer in the ribs continued to spread. Notably, chemotherapy is most often used to treat cancer, since cancer cells grow and multiply much more quickly than other cells in the body.

Seeing the child’s condition worsening, the medical team decided to proceed with the complex surgery. The surgery was performed, however, the next challenge for the medical team was to fill the gap in the ribs.

For that, the medical team developed a new chest wall using a novel chest wall reconstruction technique. “This unique procedure, which is being applied to pediatric chest wall reconstruction for the first, has been recognised and published in the prestigious journal of the country.

Association of Pediatric Surgeons Dr. Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal said that the child, who had been on a ventilator before surgery due to the severity of the condition, was successfully taken off ventilator support just 12 hours post-surgery. The child was discharged from the hospital six days later.

The complex surgery was conducted successfully, which led to the child returning happily to his home as several multidisciplinary teams of different departments of AIIMS Bhopal worked hours to make it happen.

The Pediatric Surgery Department performed the tumour excision, and the Plastic Surgery Department carried out the chest wall reconstruction using the child's own tissue. Similarly, the Anesthesia Department played a critical role in ensuring the child’s safety throughout the operation.

Dr. Ajai Singh praised the efforts of the team, emphasising that this achievement showcases AIIMS Bhopal’s commitment to innovative surgical solutions and highlights the hospital's expertise in handling complex pediatric cases.

“This surgery is a testament to our doctors’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation. We are proud of this breakthrough and the impact it will have on pediatric surgery worldwide,” Dr. Singh said.

