AICF to become top-heavy with appointment of Head of Operations

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is creating a new position -- 'Head of Operations' -- which will report to the AICF Secretary.

With this move, the AICF is set to become a top-heavy organisation.

This is perhaps for the second time in its history that the AICF is creating a new post not mentioned in its bylaw. Some years back, the AICF had a 'Chief Executive Officer' for a brief while.

“The Federation has the power to create a post for running its operations,” a former AICF office-bearer told IANS.

It was earlier rumoured that the position 'Head of Operations' has been created for an office-bearer of the Delhi Chess Association.

AICF President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev A. Patel did not reply to the queries sent by IANS on the legality of the new position -- the bylaw does not specifically provide for the same -- and whether a candidate has already been identified for the post.

According to the AICF, the Head of Operations will be based out of Delhi and the honorarium will be competitive, and commensurate with experience.

The Head of Operations shall be entitled to reimbursements and other perks as decided by the Secretary of the AICF from time to time.

According to the AICF, the proposed Head of Operations will play a key role in shaping the future of the federation.

The selected person shall abide by the directions of the Secretary, lead dedicated teams, streamline processes, and drive operational excellence in the Secretariat.

The applicants for the post of Head of Operations should fulfil all the following criteria:

* The applicant must be an Indian national

* The applicant must have experience in organising at least five international chess events

* The applicant must have experience in organising at least 10 national-level chess events

* The applicant must have 10 years’ experience in working with government and other institutions

* The applicant must be in the age bracket of 30 to 55 years

As per the AICF, preference shall be given to those candidates who possess the following:

* Proven experience in chess administration or operations

* Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills

* Passion for chess and a commitment to excellence

* Past experience of working with a sports body

* Good educational qualifications

The AICF has not mentioned any disqualifications for the applicants like pending complaints of financial impropriety, sexual harassment, unfriendly to players, and others.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

