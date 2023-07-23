Ahmedabad car accident: Two victims remain critical

Ahmedabad, July 23 (IANS) Two of the 13 victims injured in Ahmedabad car accident on July 20, continue to be in critical condition, said hospital sources on Sunday.



One of the critical patients has been operated on for musculoskeletal injuries but remains in intensive care. The other individual, suffering from severe brain injuries, is currently too unstable to undergo surgery, the hospital source said. Three other patients have been discharged.

The tragic incident, which saw a speeding Jaguar plough into a crowd, left nine dead and over 15 injured.

The accident happened when 20-year-old Tathya Patel, at the wheel of the SUV, crashed into bystanders who had gathered at an earlier accident site caused by a minor driving a Mahindra Thar.

Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad, where five of the injured were initially admitted, stated that two young victims remain on ventilator support and are in critical condition in the ICU. According to the hospital officials, one of the two had undergone surgery, while the other's unstable condition rendered surgical intervention impossible.

