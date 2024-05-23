After expulsion from BJP, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh releases 'manifesto' for Karakat LS seat

Patna, May 23 (IANS) After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh from the party, the actor has now come up with a 10-point manifesto for the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday evening.

Singh is contesting against the NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha in the Karakat seat and therefore, the party expelled him on Wednesday.

A letter in this regard was issued from the office of BJP state headquarters in-charge Arvind Sharma and mentioned that he was involved in anti-party activities and tarnished the party's image.

The actor-turned-politician was expelled on the instructions of Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary.

In retaliation, Singh wrote two social media posts and projected himself as 'Abhimanyu' (a mythological character in Mahabharat).

According to Singh's manifesto, several points include expanding new employment resources, promoting organic and modern agriculture for which a training centre was established, making proper arrangements for water collection, drinking water, and irrigation, building film industries, and artists to get appropriate respect, etc.

The presence of Pawan Singh has made the poll contest triangular in Karakat with NDA giving the ticket to Rashtriya Lok Morcha and its National President Upendra Kushwaha is contesting from Karakat Lok Sabha seat while among the Opposition Grand Alliance, the seat was given to CPI-ML candidate Rajaram Singh Kushwaha.

Singh belongs to an upper-caste family and is a native of Bhojpur district.

His presence may hurt the NDA candidate as the Bhojpuri superstar is expected to cut the upper caste vote bank of the BJP.

The polling in Karakat will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

