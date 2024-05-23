K'taka: Cong govt failed to properly present arguments on Cauvery issue, says BJP leader

Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka on Wednesday said that the Congress-led Karnataka government has failed to present arguments efficiently over the share of Cauvery river water and has done "a great injustice to the people of the state".

Speaking to the media, Ashoka said: "Instead, the state leaders are busy looting money and sending it to Delhi. The Karnataka government is committing repeated mistakes in connection with getting the rightful share of Cauvery river water.

"The Cauvery Tribunal asked the state to release 2.5 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. The entire focus of the Congress government is on looting money, and they are least bothered about fighting for the rightful share of water of the state."

The BJP leader further said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not make any arrangements to present the state's case effectively before the tribunal.

"There is negligence towards the Cauvery river water and the farmers," he stated.

