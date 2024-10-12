African countries urge to redouble efforts to protect rights of girls in conflict situations

Addis Ababa, Oct 12 (IANS) African countries have been urged to intensify efforts to protect the rights and welfare of girls affected by conflict across the continent.

The appeal, made by the Africa Platform on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts (APCAAC), coincided with the global observance of the International Day of the Girl Child, which is celebrated annually on October 11, Xinhua reported.

"In regions ravaged by violence and instability, girls often find themselves at the intersection of multiple crises, facing heightened risks of displacement, exploitation, and violence," the APCAAC was quoted by an African Union (AU) statement issued Friday.

Noting that girls endure the devastating impacts of armed conflicts across the continent, the APCAAC said ongoing conflicts disrupt their education and development and undermine their fundamental rights, aspirations, and potential.

"Today, we call on all stakeholders to acknowledge their plight and reaffirm our shared responsibility to ensure that their rights are protected, and their voices are heard," it said.

Launched in September 2021, the APCAAC is an initiative of the AU and its partners, bringing together AU ambassadors and key child protection stakeholders to advocate for the protection of children in humanitarian situations during armed conflicts in Africa.

This year's International Day of the Girl Child was commemorated under the theme 'Girls' Vision for the Future'. The APCAAC emphasised the importance of addressing the diverse challenges girls face in conflict situations and urged AU members, international organisations, civil society, and community leaders to step up and sustain their efforts.

